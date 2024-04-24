Cuba renews nautical products for International Tourism Fair 2024









CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) Jardines del Rey, a prominent tourist destination in the Caribbean region with more than 30 years of experience in the touristic industry, will exhibit renewed nautical products when hosting, from May 1 to 5, the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2024.



Yoleidy Sosa Rodriguez, sub-delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the central province of Ciego de Avila, referred, exclusively to the Cuban News Agency, the updating of offers to practice aquatic and underwater activities, considering the potential of the sector and the natural values of marine ecosystems to expand these leisure options.



She stressed that nautical products are a great attraction for visitors, mainly seafaris, diving in coral reefs, tours, sunsets by boat, excursions to Cayo Media Luna, diving activities, life on board, interaction with dolphins and others.



Jardines del Rey is made up of the keys of Coco, Guillermo, Paredon Grande and Anton Chico, located a few miles from the Old Channel of the Bahamas and surrounded by a coral reef nearly 400 kilometers long, considered the second largest in the world and among the most preserved.



Sosa Rodriguez noted that the northern cay of Ciego de Avila has several facilities for the development of nautical activities, including the Marlin Jardines del Rey and Gaviota Cayo Coco marinas, international diving centers, two kite surfing schools, equipment for boat excursions (Boat Adventure) and nautical points adjacent to the 28 hotel facilities distributed among the three islets.



Showcasing the potential of Cuba as a destination, particularly Jardines del Rey, for the development of aquatic and underwater activities is one of the main purposes of FITCuba 2024, the most important commercial tourism exchange in Cuba.



The event, which will be dedicated to Latin America and the Caribbean, will be attended by well-known personalities from the sector in the world and the country, prestigious companies, travel agents, tour operator familiarization groups, specialized media and other guests, who will participate in days of negotiations and exchanges.