Cuba Asks for More Support for Global South amidst Delay to Meet SDGs





Havana, April 22 (CAN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez alerted about the delay in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as she asked for more support for all South countries.



During the general debate of the United Nations Forum on Financing for Development, the Cuban representative recalled the huge unmet necessities to honor the 2030 Agenda and the Addis Agenda.



These goals will not be met without a deep reconsideration of the unfair, anti-democratic, and speculative and excluding economic, financial and commercial international order, which is but an exploitation and plunder system, the Cuban representative stressed.



Rodriguez warned about growing indebtedness, unilateral trade restrictions and increase of inequality, according to PL news agency.



In the framework of the 5th Conference on Financing for Development, the Cuban diplomat asked for more action to reform the international financial architecture and the setting up of a multilateral mechanism to renegotiate sovereign debts with the participation of the Global South.



The diplomat also called to boost cooperation in science, technology and innovation, which was a contribution of the Summit of the G-77 plus China held in Havana last year, and she also called to reject the enforcement of unilateral coercive measures which run contrary to International Law and the UN Charter.