Cuban authorities recognize role of Ministry of Finance and Prices on its anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) A group of institutions and the Party and government in Havana recognized the outstanding performance of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, with its mission of overseeing the State budget and supervising its execution.



During a political-cultural gala on the occasion, at the Marti Theater and in the presence of Ines Maria Chapman, Deputy Prime Minister; on behalf of the institution, Vladimir Regueiro Ale, its head, received the 295th Anniversary Plaque from the University of Havana, and the 40th Anniversary commemorative stamp from the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC).



At the same time, the organization presented the 30th Anniversary Trophy to entities that have accompanied it in its mission of proposing to the State and the Government financial, budgetary, tax, accounting, treasury, equity, pricing and public credit policies, as well as those related to insurance and, once approved, directing and controlling their compliance to improve the management and quality of services.



In his opening remarks, Vladimir Regueiro said that in these three decades the MFP has been at the forefront of the country's economic and social transformations, in the design and implementation of tax reforms, and in the construction of the government accounting system for greater control and transparency of the resources of the State Budget.



The Minister stressed that the Ministry has been immersed in strengthening the management of local budgets, in improving the fiscal capacity of provinces and municipalities, in the organization of the state patrimony and in the development of Insurance, especially that corresponding to the agricultural sector.



He said that in the face of the genocidal US blockade and the complex financial tensions, they have had to sustain the financing of social services to the population, under the principle of distributing with greater social justice the wealth of the nation through the State Patrimony.