Cuba receives more than 809,000 tourists in the first quarter of the year





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) The National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI by its Spanish acronym) published that up to March this year, 809,238 tourists have arrived in Cuba, a figure that represents 107.5 % (%) of that registered in the same period of 2023, when 56,807 arrived in the country.



Canada, with 399,272 international visitors; Russia, with 66,887; the United States, with 46,717; and Germany, with 22,097, are the countries with the highest number of arrivals, and the Cuban community abroad also stands out, with 75,386 travelers in the first quarter of the year.



According to the report, which is based on data from the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners, there were also significant figures in the arrival of tourists from countries such as France (19,377), England (16,719), Mexico (14,689), Spain (14,036) and Argentina (12,753).



The ONEI information specifies that in January there were 259,898 arrivals of international visitors, in February there were 268,201 and in March 281,139.