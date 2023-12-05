Diaz-Canel holds meeting with businessmen in Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held today a meeting with a hundred businessmen from Iran, on the last day of his official working visit to that nation, closing a tour that also included the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.



The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba described the exchange as profitable, and commented that they highlighted the business opportunities in Cuba and its exportable offer.

According to the president on X, he noted the interest and possibilities of expanding economic and commercial ties between the two countries.



"Coming from public and private entities, the businessmen who attended the meeting with the Cuban president belong to the most important Iranian companies linked to sectors such as energy, mining, livestock, agriculture and food production," the Cuban Presidency said on the same platform.



Diaz-Canel and his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, ratified on Monday in official talks the common will to strengthen bilateral ties, and subsequently the two sides signed seven instruments that strengthen relations in areas such as economic, energy, agricultural, telecommunications, health and scientific-technical.



The objective of the agreements, the Cuban Presidency highlighted on its website, is to pave a more solid path in the decision to place economic and commercial relations at the same high level that characterizes political and diplomatic relations.



Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations since August 8, 1979.