Cuban President met with Qatari businesspeople





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel met with Qatari businesspeople to discuss possible ways of expanding investment in the island.



The meeting gathered about thirty business representatives from strategic sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, construction, maritime transport, tourism, energy, construction, and the arts, who received information about the transformations under way in the Cuban economy and its National Plan for Socioeconomic Development until 2030, supported by a comprehensive investment portfolio and the island’s high levels of security and political stability.



Díaz-Canel and his delegation also met with members of the Qatari Chamber of Commerce, led by its president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.



Díaz-Canel arrived on Doha on Saturday as part of a tour around the Middle East that started in the United Arab Emirates and will finish in Iran.