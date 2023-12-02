Cuba to host 25th International Crafts Fair FIART 2023





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) The Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods (FCBC by its Spanish acronym) in the central province of Villa Clara will participate in the 25th edition of the International Crafts Fair (Fiart) to be held at Havana's Pabexpo fairgrounds on December 8 to 23, 2023.



Meyreles Cardoso Rancaño, director of the entity's Basic Business Unit, told the Cuban News Agency that they will have a main stand where every day there will be catwalks, samples and sales of designs presented at this year's Exuberarte, which were very well received by the public.



Telarte, which promotes the use of plastic arts in textile prints and has excelled due to the quality of the garments and the high demand, will be the main protagonist, he said.



Expo-sales, business rounds, a theoretical event and other artistic, commercial and educational activities are part of the program, he added.



Telarte will have a distinctive place at the fair, which is an excellent opportunity for Cuba and the world to get to know us.



The event will be dedicated to the guayabera, as a special project, and to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela as guest of honor.



Considered as the main commercial exhibition venue of its kind in Cuba and the Caribbean, Fiart welcomes productions from Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, India, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Russia, as well as from all Cuban provinces.