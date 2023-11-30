Iberostar Hotels in Cuba Granted EarthCheck Certification





Havana, Nov 29 (ACN) For Ibeorstar hotels in Cuba—Grand Trinidad, Gran Packard, Selection Holguin and Selection Varadero—were granted the EarthCheck certification which acknowledges sustainable destinations, in tune with the 2030 agenda.



A news release sent to ACN explains that Iberostar Cuba’s sustainable management is a pillar for its operations, while the EarthCheck certification is a leading program acknowledging environment-friendly practices in tourism.



The certification also guarantees visitors to Cuban tourist centers the enjoyment of sustainable vacations, low impact of leisure activities and it recognizes the hotel chain’s goal of benefitting the planet.



EarthCheck is a world leader in research, evaluation and certification of tourist destinations and agencies. Since it was founded in 1987, in Australia, the group has certified over 1 500 tourist organizations in 70 countries of the world.