Cuba Tourist Industry Prepares for High Season





Havana, Nov 27 (ACN) Cuban tourist authorities checked preparations at all local resorts to offer a high-quality service to vacationers during the upcoming high season.



On his X account, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero wrote that hospitality, initiatives and specific attention must be cornerstones making the difference for those who visit the island’s tourist resorts.



Cuba has received some two million tourists this year, while another 500 thousand visitors are expected to come before the year’s end, according to an article published on the Travel Trade Caribbean publication, shared by the Cuban Tourism Ministry on X.



The Cuban tourism sector has seen over 68 percent growth this year, said Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia.



Up to the first half of the year, Canada, the USA, Russia, Spain, Germany and France were the major tourist sources to Cuba.

