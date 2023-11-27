Humedal Grande Park opened for international tourism in central Cuba





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) New opportunities for ecological tourism are arising in the province of Ciego de Avila, at the beginning of the winter season, with the official launch of the local development project (PDL by its Spanish acronym) Parque Humedal Grande as an ideal product for the enjoyment of international clients.



Iyolexis Correa Lorenzo, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism ( MINTUR) in the territory, described this as a special place, where one breathes love for nature, mixed with historical and cultural traditions, attractive proposals for the city of Moron and its visitors.



The head of MINTUR praised the efforts of the Park's collective to create a space that expands the leisure options for customers arriving at the Jardines del Rey destination, in addition to promoting environmentally friendly activities and encouraging various forms of specialized tourism.



Yuney Hamedh Cruz Antigua, head of the PDL, valued the opportunities created by an excursion with the Ecotur travel agency, which includes tours of the Park and a boat ride on the Laguna de la Leche to appreciate the diversity of flora and fauna in the area.



Cruz Antigua explained that in the effort to venture into sustainable tourism, they intend to incorporate into their management the circular economy scheme, which will be based on the optimal use of natural resources to generate goods and services that are useful to customers and the community.



Agro-tourism is one of the modalities that the Park intends to promote, offering the possibility of observing and participating in field work, such as planting plants in the nursery or food production areas, filling bags where soil is mixed with other substrates such as earthworm humus, and interacting with various species of flora, he said.



The Humedal Grande Park, administered by the Provincial Flora and Fauna Enterprise, is located in a peripheral area of the city of Moron and covers 10.56 hectares of the Great Northern Wetland of Ciego de Avila, the second largest of its kind in Cuba and declared a Ramsar Site in 2002 for its natural values and international importance.