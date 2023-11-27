Venezuela and Cuba strengthen cooperation in tourism





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) On the occasion of the 16th International Tourism Fair of Venezuela (FITVen 2023), held in Barquisimeto, the ministers of Tourism of the Bolivarian Republic and Cuba, Alí Padrón and Juan Carlos García, respectively, signed two cooperation agreements to keep strengthening tourism in the national and international markets.



As part of these agreements, foreign tourists from Cayo Largo, an island resort in southern Cuba, will fly to Venezuela on December 7.



The Venezuelan minister remarked that the state of Lara, northwest of the country, will become a supplier of "high quality products" of Cuba’s tourist-related products, which will create “major economic synergies" for the region and bring more business opportunities for the benefit of the state and the country as a whole.



FITVen 2023 opened its doors at the Flor de Venezuela National Monument and is attended by public and private businesspeople and tour operators from more than 30 countries.