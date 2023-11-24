Cuban deputy PM urges to take advantage of local capacities





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) To take advantage of idle productive capacities to satisfy the demands of the country, urged today Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister, in the eastern province of Holguin, during a workshop attended by workers and managers of the sector.



During the exchange, held in the Cedros de Biran hall of the Expo Holguin fairgrounds, Gil Fernandez expressed that for this purpose, several opportunities have arisen, such as the strengthening of the link between companies and non-state actors.



It is important for the entities to use slow-moving inventories and unsatisfied demand to create new basic business units and MSMEs that generate employment, train the labor force and reduce inflation in the exchange market by increasing supply, he added.



Gil Fernandez, who is also head of Economy and Planning, pointed out as missions to be carried out the use of the country's foreign currency in domestic manufacturing and the completion of municipal development strategies capable of generating gross domestic product, growth and the satisfactory evolution of trade.



Kirenia Balada Peña, director of the Food Production and Distribution Company (Numa) in the territory, explained the benefits of the chaining in the entity, among which are 15 projects with foreign investors and the negotiation of contracts that allowed the financing for the repair of real estate, the acquisition of technology and the improvement of production.



The workshop was also attended by Yunia Perez Hernandez, vice-governor of the province, as well as members of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba and representatives of entities of the sector.