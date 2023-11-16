Cuba denounces impact of U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 16 (ACN) During the first day of sessions of the International Tribunal against the U.S. Blockade, held at the European Parliament headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power, denounced the damages that the said U.S. Cuba policy causes to his people.



The Cuban parliamentarian referred to the current situation in his country and effects of the blockade on the island’s population and economy.



Also taking the floor on the day were MEPs Sandra Pereira, from Portugal, and Manu Pineda, from Spain, also took the floor today to describe the political significance of the initiative to set up an International Tribunal against the blockade.



Today’s program features as well oral and written pleadings and political and scientific arguments that justify the denunciation against the blockade, a policy recently voted against by the international community at the United Nations General Assembly.



One of the purposes of the Tribunal is to consider public opinion and reinforce the international movement against the blockade, which has caused damages to Cuba amounting to almost USD 160 billion ever since it was imposed more than 60 years ago.