Cuban President Attends Cooperatives Forum at Economists Conference





Havana, Nov 14 (ACN) Cuban President and First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel, attended a panel held by cooperative enterprises on Wednesday focusing on their social commitments amidst the challenges posed by the current economic crisis, as part the 14th International Economists Conference on Globalization and Development Problems.



The conference, underway at Havana’s Conventions Hall, is gathering some 500 experts from 40 countries of the world including, scholars, researchers and officials who are addressing the challenges of today’s world.



Major issues on the forum’s agenda include international economy in times of crisis, multilateralism from different perspectives, international trade, trends of monetary and financial relations and international flows.



Diaz Canel was accompanied by Joel Queipo, member of the Secretariat of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and head of its Production and Economic Department, and by Oscar Luis Hung, president of the Cuban Association of Economists and Accountants, among other officials.











