Cuban President Attends Opening of Economists’ International Forum





Havana, Nov 14 (ACN) In the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel the 14th International Economists’ Conference on Globalization and Development Problems opened Tuesday in Havana paying homage to the main promoter of these forums held over the past 25 years: the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.



Some 500 delegates from 31 nations including economists, scholars, researchers and officials are addressing the huge challenges facing today’s world gathered in commissions during the forum running till Friday at Havana’s Conventions Hall.



Major issues on the forum’s agenda include the challenges on the world economy in times of crisis, multilateralism from different angles, economic globalization, international trade, the current trends of monetary-financial relations and international flows.



Twelve economists’ forums held here between 1999 and 2010 considered major issues related to globalization and social and economic development; the latest forum was held in Panama in 2015.



The Cuban President was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil and other Cuban authorities.