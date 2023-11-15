Cuban cocoa aims to recover top market position





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) After a technological remodeling process in the Baracoa chocolate factory (eastern Cuba), Cuban cocoa is committed to recover the top place it had in the market, backed by the quality of tablets, chocolates and butter itself with high demand among international customers.



Reder Londres Noa, a specialist in technological processes of the cocoa-derived Basic Business Unit (UEB), Fabrica de Chocolate Baracoa, said in exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency that five years ago they began the remodeling process, as a result of an integral development project, they changed the technological equipment of the cocoa processing line and the production of tablets and industrial chocolates.



The executive, who was present at the recently concluded Havana International Fair (FIHAV), recalled that this industry is the only one that processes cocoa in the country and supplies the rest that, in one way or another, work with the national product, classified as fine and with a good aroma.



He announced that they are commercializing cocoa powder and are taking actions to re-enter the international market with butter, demanded for its use in medicine and cosmetics, although they will also present the industrial tablets that will be produced in 30 g format as a novelty, and will keep the 50 and 100 g ones.



The factory's projects are aimed at maintaining the production line of powdered mixes and also filled chocolates, in addition to the line of handmade products for targeted markets, such as the baskets made entirely of chocolate that were proposed at FIHAV.



Seventy-five percent of the cocoa produced in Cuba comes from Baracoa and this is a strength that we have to take advantage of, Londres Noa concluded.