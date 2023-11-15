Cuban largest coffee processor produces for domestic and export consumption





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) The Rolando Ayud Elias Coffee Processing Company (Lideca) in Contramaestre, located 800 kilometers from Havana and in south-central eastern Cuba, processes around 70 % of the aromatic bean produced in the Caribbean island, destined for the standardized family basket and for export.



Alesnay Perez, director of Lideca, told the Cuban News Agency that the plant is the largest in the country and works with the beans collected in this province and in Granma province, hence the responsibility in the development of production and in the improvement of the industrial activity.



He pointed out that the company processes from milling to tasting, in the latter the organo-electric properties of the grain are sought, with the aim of defining the different destinations according to the tastes and requests of customers.



Lideca uses international models for the cupping of coffee, either Arabica or Robusta, through which it evaluates the fragrance, aroma, flavor, aftertaste, acidity, body, uniformity, sweetness, general appearance and other attributes of the product.



The entity works in supplying the demand of the national consumption with distribution to all the existing roasters in the country, and introduce science and technique, in order to achieve higher productive yields, raise the quality and contribute to the economic development of the Caribbean nation, Perez affirmed.



It also maintains the results of the sustained work in coffee development, and in the processing and commercialization of this exportable line, the directive concluded.