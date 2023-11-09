Cuba Launches Portfolio of Medical Services at Havana Trade Fair





Havana, Nov 8 (ACN) The Cuban Medical Services Trading Center (CSMC) launched the portfolio of medical services at Havana’s International Trade Fair, underway at Expocuba exhibit ground, in the outskirts of Havana.



CSMC president Yamila de Armas said major medical services on the offer include medical assistance, healthcare aimed at welfare and quality of life, and other services related to optics, pharmaceuticals and other products.



De Armas Águila also mentioned the potential of services related to bariatric surgery treatment, check-ups, medical care for tourists and telemedicine. She also stressed the significance of medical services offered abroad which are a major source of revenues for the country and a contribution to sustain the Cuban health system.



The meeting was attended by first deputy Health Minister Tania Margarita Cruz and the export director with the Foreign Trade and Investment ministry Vivian Herrera.