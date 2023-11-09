Foreign investment takes center stage at FIHAV 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) The 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023) is marked today by meetings focused on foreign investment, including the special panels "Eurasian Economic Union: Foreign Investment Opportunities", "Investment Potential for the Gulf countries", and "Cuba, an attractive market for the region", and the presentation of the Portfolio of the Cuban Medical Service Marketing Company.



FIHAV 2023 has hosted major events such as the 6th Investment Forum, in which Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuban vice prime minister and head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX), reasserted Cuba’s will to diversify and expand its related portfolio.



Carlos Luis Jorge, general director of Foreign Investment at MINCEX, remarked that the difficulties facing the Cuban economy have fallout on foreign entrepreneurs, targeted as they are by the provisions of the U.S. blockade.



FIHAV 2023 gathers representatives from around 60 countries, 500 Cuban entities, 20 official delegations, and officials from 20 chambers of commerce and promotion agencies.