Havana International Fair, an event to strengthen development ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) The 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023) is celebrating today its second day of exhibitions, commercial exchanges and business meetings at the Expocuba fairgrounds in Havana.



In its program, the event includes the celebration in stands of participating countries such as Canada, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico and India of the national day of those nations in this great forum, where they will make available to other exhibitors their portfolio of products and services.

They will be joined by Venezuela, Italy, Uganda and Colombia.



The 6th Investment Forum, dedicated on this occasion to foreign investment, will also be held during the day.



The main hall of Expocuba will be the stage for panels of remarkable importance for Cuban economy, among them those dedicated to the Mariel Special Development Zone and Cuban exports to be boosted by foreign investment.



The opening ceremony on Monday was attended by Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuban deputy prime minister and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment.



Cabrisas Ruiz stressed that the fair is taking place at a complex moment for the national economy, in which the impact of the criminal and unjust U.S. blockade remains the main obstacle to its development and the welfare of the population.



For his part, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, considered that FIHAV is a support of the international business community which, despite the obstacles, still maintains a business group with the Caribbean nation.



With the participation of around 60 countries and 500 entities of the archipelago, including some thirty new actors distributed among micro, small and medium enterprises, FIHAV will be held until November 11. There are also some 20 official delegations and the same number of chambers of commerce and promotion agencies.