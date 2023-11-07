Cuban President talks with foreign businessmen in FIHAV





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with representatives of several foreign governments and businessmen at the Expocuba fairgrounds, in the context of the XXXIX Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023) inaugurated on Monday.



During the meeting, the president ratified the purpose of expanding and consolidating economic and trade relations, as reported through his account on the X social network.



"In the context of #FIHAV2023, I met with representatives of several foreign governments and businessmen attending the main commercial exchange of #Cuba. To all I ratified the purpose of expanding and consolidating economic and trade relations. #UnitedXCuba".



The head of state attended the opening of the fair this Monday and then toured the exhibition pavilions where some 60 countries and nearly 800 companies showcase their products and services.



Also during the day, Díaz-Canel participated in the opening of the Russian Federation pavilion, where he coincided with Victor Koronelli, ambassador of that nation in Havana, who thanked Cuba for allowing his country's participation in FIHAV 2023.