Cuba appreciates nations that support its economic development





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Thanks to the countries that supported Cuba in the recent worldwide rejection of the U.S. blockade, and are committed to contribute to its economic development, was expressed today by Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister and head of foreign trade and foreign investment, at the opening of the 39th International Fair of Havana.



The opening was attended by Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic of Cuba, who welcomed the representatives of 60 nations, delegations of some twenty states and international organizations to Expocuba.



Cabrisas, also president of the Organizing Committee of the main commercial exchange of the Island, pointed out that the first thought was for the historic leader of the Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, who conceived this space for exchanges to promote foreign investment and exports, in addition to pointing out the Cuban people as the architect of the efforts and economic and social achievements.



He stressed that the fair is taking place at a complex time for the Cuban economy, in which the impact of the criminal and unjust U.S. blockade continues to be the main obstacle to its development and the welfare of the population.



In this sense, the head of foreign trade foreign investment reiterated the scope of this event by allowing the promotion of business opportunities that generate funds, contribute to the supply of the domestic market, boost the effective substitution of imports, promote exports and facilitate the acquisition of cutting-edge technologies.



Cabrisas highlighted among the most important activities the 6th Investment Forum, and the meetings of young entrepreneurs and Cubans living abroad, which for the first time are held in the context of the traditional Havana International Fair.



He also said that the remaining economic actors, such as MSMEs and local development projects, are present in this commercial exchange along with state-owned companies.



On this first day of FIHAV 2023, Russia, Spain, the Basque Country, the Czech Republic and Brazil will have their national days.



There will also be a panel of Cuban/foreign freight forwarders and international shipping companies, and the official opening of the pavilions of the Mariel Special Development Zone and the provinces.