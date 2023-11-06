Cuba hosts the Havana International Fair FIHAV 2023, starting today





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) The 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023) will be opened today at Expocuba, where until Saturday representatives of 60 countries, mostly businessmen, will focus on strengthening economic and trade ties with Cuba.



On this first day, Russia, Spain, the Basque Country, the Czech Republic and Brazil will have their national days, there will be a panel of Cuban/foreign freight forwarders and international shipping companies, and it will be the official opening of the stands of the Mariel Special Development Zone and the provinces, which bring local development projects.



Some 500 companies from Cuba, including more than 140 -and 39 MSMEs- located in the Central Exhibition Stand of the fairgrounds, will showcase their main exportable goods and services open to foreign investment, a priority for the economy given the complex situation it is going through.



Therefore, they will promote and manage businesses that generate funds, contribute to supplying the domestic market, boost import substitution, promote exports and facilitate the acquisition of cutting-edge technologies in sectors such as agribusiness, tourism, biotechnology, renewable energy sources and industry.



In this regard, the 6th Investment Forum will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, a platform for meetings between Cuban and foreign entrepreneurs, which will allow them to share ideas and address challenges related to this activity, explore new business opportunities and establish strategic alliances.



For the first time in the history of this commercial exchange, the most important in Cuba and the Caribbean, there will be a stand for Cubans living abroad who wish to contribute to the economic development of their home country, and there will be a forum for young entrepreneurs in the Ibero-American region.



More than 20 official delegations and an equal number of commercial chambers and promotion agencies will also participate in the 39th edition.