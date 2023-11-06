FIHAV 2030 features a busy program





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) The 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023), to be held on November 6 to 11, will rely on a tight schedule marked by business meetings bound to benefit the Cuban economy.



As the most important commercial event in Cuba and the Caribbean, FIHAV will observe nearly twenty national days, the 6th Investment Forum to promote Cuba's advantages in terms of foreign investment, and, for the first time, a meeting of young entrepreneurs.



The event is expected to gather businesspeople from 58 countries, more than 20 official delegations, and representatives of trade and promotion agencies, who will learn about exportable goods and services available from Cuban professionals and economic actors.



Successfully held after two years of pandemic, FIHAV 2022 assembled companies from more than 60 nations, as well as official delegations from a score of states and from more than 30 chambers of commerce.