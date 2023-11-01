Cuban working class issues journal about impact of US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) The 39th edition of Revista de la Central de Trabajadores de Cuba [Journal of the Cuban Trade Unions] was presented in this city with articles about the real effects of the US blockade on various spheres of the country's life.



Held at the José Martí H. Upmann cigar factory, the launching was attended by union leaders and foreign ministry officials, who explained to the audience the complex legal framework behind the said US Cuba policy, deliberately intended to tamper with the Cuban people’s quality of life with a view to sparking a political change on the island.



Rodney González Maestrei, director of legal affairs at the U.S. Division of the Foreign Ministry and member of the journal editorial staff, also referred to the absurdity of maintaining Cuba on the list of alleged State sponsors of terrorism, which makes trade relations all the more complicated and hinders investment and financial operations in the country.