Cuba thanks US legislators for calling for an end to the blockade

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, thanked today a group of lawmakers in New York, United States, for the call to the president of his country, Joseph Biden, to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

On X, Rodriguez Parrilla expressed his gratitude also because in the message to Biden, dated October 30, the legislators ask him to reverse the restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump, which includes the inclusion of Cuba on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.





In the petition, shared by the foreign minister on the social network, the 20 signatories point out that the blockade imposed on Cuba is unjustified, and ask the White House to recognize, like the rest of the world, the cruelty and ineffectiveness of these radical policies.





Likewise, they call for the sanctions implemented during the Trump administration to be lifted and qualify the designation of Cuba as an alleged state sponsor of terrorism as unfounded.





The statement stresses that last June 22, the New York City Council, the legislative body of that city, approved a resolution urging Congress and the President to put an end to the blockade; and recalls that similar documents have been signed in cities such as Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Hartford, Helena, Minneapolis, New Haven, Pittsburgh, Saint Paul and Washington, D.C.





We join all these legislatures and make the same demands to end the blockade, lift travel restrictions and revoke the Trump administration's policies, argues the petition, which also urges your country to vote in the United Nations General Assembly in favor of Cuba's resolution demanding an end to the unilateral policy.





Cuba's claim, which on November 1 and 2 will be considered for the 31st consecutive time before the international deliberative body, has been supported by the international community since 1992.





However, The Caribbean island maintains its denunciation that the White House persists in ignoring that result, and has tightened the blockade to unprecedented levels, applying a policy of economic asphyxiation to deliberately seek the collapse of the country.