Cuba's main sun and beach destination gets ready for peak season





VARADERO, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cubanacan hotels in this tourist resort are getting ready for a high season in which to offer top-quality products, Jesus Lauzurique Suarez, delegate of that renowned group in this seaside resort city, told the Cuban News Agency.



With a hotel plant of 13 facilities, with some 5,000 rooms, Cubanacan in the Hicacos Peninsula is ready to welcome friends from all over the world who wish to spend their vacations in Cuba's largest sun and beach resort.



Those who arrive in our facilities in Varadero will find love from a group of workers willing to give all their experience so that visitors can enjoy the highest possible quality service, Lauzurique Suarez assured.



With all our hotels open, in 2023 we have achieved a 64 % linear occupancy rate, some facilities have enjoyed almost 95 % in that indicator, and we are getting ready to receive a fruitful high season, he stressed.



The so-called high season of tourism in Cuba will begin in November, a stage traditionally distinguished by a greater attendance of foreign visitors interested in enjoying the benefits of the Caribbean climate, the natural beauty of the island, and its renowned cultural richness and human quality.