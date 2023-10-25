Cuba hosts 5th Congress on Marketing, Local Development and Tourism





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Intended to boost good practices for sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development, the 5th International Congress on Marketing, Local Development and Tourism Mardeltur 2023 opened its doors in this city to more than 450 delegates from Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Panama and Cuba.



For the first time, according to Yorki Mayor Hernández, rector of the University of the province of Pinar del Río, Mardeltur will look at the challenges facing the new economic actors, their links with local governments, and business opportunities MSMEs, especially those that affect agro-ecology and sectors such as agri-food and the light industry, for the benefit of people’s quality of life.



“Given Cuba’s current complex situation, we must urgently resort to science, technology and innovation with a view to the UN 2030 Agenda,” he remarked.



Through 11 scientific workshops, Mardeltur is also aimed at promoting networking and South-South cooperation, as well as assessing the impact of public policy on local development.