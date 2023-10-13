Cuban Economy Takes New MSMEs





Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) The Cuban Economy and Planning Ministry (MEP) approved new applications for 186 new private companies, five state-run enterprises and a new cooperative.



The cooperative, called Marisier and located in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, will operate in the fishing sector, according to the MEP Telegram channel.



Cuban authorities recently announced a revision of the legal norms establishing the operations of all MSMEs, two years after they began to be set up.



Premier Manuel Marrero said that based on the increase of the new companies there is consensus to carry out an update of the sector by a multidisciplinary team.



Marrero said that the update is in tune with the legal norms adopted in 2021. He also said that the list of non-authorized business modalities will also be updated.