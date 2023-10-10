Vietnamese Company Thai Binh Presents Business Opportunities in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 10 (ACN) The Vietnamese company Thai Binh presented, at the National Hotel of Cuba, business opportunities in areas such as energy, agriculture, iron and steel, electronics, recycling, electromotive, biotechnology and aviation, to some 130 representatives of the Cuban state and private business sector.



Antonio Carricarte, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, while inaugurating the meeting, pointed out that Vietnam is the second commercial partner of the Asian region and the first investor in the Caribbean nation, according to a Prensa Latina press release.

Likewise, Carricarte recalled that Thai Binh has an important participation in the growth of trade relations between the two countries dating back some 25 years.



The meeting, according to the note, allows to transfer the experience of Thai Binh, an example of the expansion of the private sector in Vietnam and its role in the development achieved by this nation.



Thai Binh is a particular company that bets on Cuba and maintains its confidence in the country despite the current complexities, remarked Carricarte.



The president and general director of Thai Binh Corporation, Tran Ngoc Thuan, reiterated the confidence in Cuban partners and added that the work of his company are the basis for a firm support between the two nations.



He also thanked the company for its 25 years of support and reaffirmed its commitment to the sustainable development of Cuba and the international community, and its intention to continue collaborating with the government, agencies and the nation's companies.