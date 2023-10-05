Cuba hosts Ibero-American Crafts Fair Iberoarte





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) The 12th Ibero-American Crafts Fair Iberoarte begins today in this city with guest of honor Mexico’s creations as a highlight.



Iberoarte gathers more than 60 exhibitors from Cuba, Ecuador, Argentina, Russia and Peru who will display and sale assorted distinctive items of their art.



Featured in the program are a business round and a photo exhibition, as well as a closing gala to give the Iberoarte Great Prize 2023 and award the winners of the categories Best Stand and Best Work.



Sponsored by the Cuban Stock of Cultural Assets, Iberoarte is considered to be the second most important fair of its kind in the country.