Multi-sectoral Business Macro-round Expo ALADI concludes today





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Marked by talks to promote and increase trade among the 13 member states of the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI), the 2023 Expo ALADI-Cuba concludes today in this city.



More than 360 Latin American and Caribbean entities and MSMEs took part in the two-day Multi-sectoral Business Macro-Round organized as part of the event, in which they displayed their goods and services and explored possible business opportunities to expand and diversify regional trade.



Colombia had the largest number of companies in the conference (54), followed by Cuba (83), Ecuador (37) and Mexico (33), according to the Organizing Committee. The main sectors represented were biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, tourism, food and beverages, and the metal-mechanic industry.



At the opening session on Monday, attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Ana Teresita González, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, recalled that it was the first time a Caribbean nation hosted ALADI’s largest business event.



“We are committed to develop regional economy and trade through the efforts of the member countries,” she pointed out, remarking that the intensified U.S. blockade hinders Cuba’s commercial and financial operations.