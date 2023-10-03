Cuban Fruit Company increases its commercial and exportable funds





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) The export of marabu charcoal and the rescue of tropical fruits, for border trade, marks an increase in the work of the Selected Fruits Enterprise over the past five years in Cuba.



Alejandro Valdes Gonzalez, director of foreign trade of that entity, told the Cuban News Agency that the natural fuel is now marketed with the Cuban Association of Solid Biofuels, cooperation with a Spanish firm.



He indicated that the charcoal is made from marabu and soft and semi-hard wood, with very good quality and guaranteed in Cuban farms.



He also said that they foresee high levels of export of the product, and at the same time they will import inputs to supply them to the agricultural producer.



Valdes Gonzalez stated that in terms of the commercialization of tropical fruits for the tourist chain, they have already achieved linkages with producers, especially in the most remote areas of the country, especially in the mountains.

Anon, guanabana, nispero, caimito, among others, are some of the fruits that farmers in rural areas collect and sell under contract to the Frutas Selectas company plants.



At the same time, through the management of this entity, the native agricultural productions such as the fruits can be recognized and tasted by foreign and national visitors.