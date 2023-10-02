Varadero Beach welcomes underwater photo contest participants





VARADERO, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Those who will participate in the 19th World Underwater Photography Championship (October 8 to 15) are already arriving in this seaside resort, according to Yanselí Pérez Marrero, an official with the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).



Sponsored by the World Underwater Federation (CMAS), the event will also include the 5th World Underwater Video Championship with photographers from Belgium, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, Japan, Portugal, Argentina, Kuwait, Slovenia, Germany, Chile, Ghana, France, Italy, Brazil, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Cuba.



CMAS assembles members from 170 countries and boasts millions of followers worldwide.