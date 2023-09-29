Cuban experts analyze the role of MSMEs in foreign trade





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) must add value to their exportable products in order to enter a very competitive international market, said today Alegna Lombillo, head of the ProCuba Market Research Group.



During the 4th edition of the Networking Cuba Circuit, she commented that there is no direct process for MSMEs to enter international trade, but these economic entities can prepare for it and be accompanied by the companies assigned by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, which are in charge of supporting them in this activity.



She stated that in the case of Cuban MSMEs, they are inserted in a competitive market and that in the Caribbean region many of them are engaged in the same activities.



Lombillo explained that the challenges in the public and private sectors are the same, since both are affected by the limitations of the blockade imposed by the United States, inflation and the exchange market, which is an essential factor to ensure the development and management of inputs.



For ProCuba, participating in the Networking Circuit is an excellent opportunity to gather in the same space with the public and private sectors and make available to them the portfolio of services it has as an institution attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment.