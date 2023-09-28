Chinese delegation praises potential for tourism in western Cuba





MATANZAS, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) On the occasion of World Tourism Day, members of a delegation from the province of Sichuan, China, highlighted today in this city the purpose of boosting tourism between both regions.



“Sichuan is famous for its tourism resources, and we know that this field is highly developed in the province of Matanzas, so we want to learn about this activity in Cuba,” remarked Ouyang Zehua, vice president of the Political Consultative Conference of the Chinese People of Sichuan.



Mr. Zehua suggested the possibility of organizing conferences and promoting the province as a destination in Sichuan to encourage cooperation and the engagement of Chinese businesspeople.



The Chinese official also asked details about the bankarization process currently under way in Cuba and the regulations and procedures for foreign investment. Likewise, he expressed his admiration for the Cuban people and their resistance to the U.S. blockade.



“It is plain to see that both the Cubans and the Chinese have willpower, so we must work together as an alliance of socialist countries to fight imperialism and to maintain our unity as long as there are states that sponsor it,” he concluded.