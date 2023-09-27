Bartending contest marked Havana Club Internacional’s 30th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Havana Club Internacional S.A. organized a bartending contest to select the cocktail that will preside over the festivities in November for the company’s 30th anniversary.



Held at the Rum Museum in Old Havana with nine young bartenders from across the country, the event was won by Alejandro Fleitas Socarrás, from the restaurant El Portal de Cojimar in East Havana, with his cocktail Siete Sueños (Seven dreams), which he dedicated to the late José Pablo Navarro, First Master of Cuban Rum.



Museum director María Caridad Velázquez thanked the support of the National Association of Cuban Bartenders for the contest based on the prestige of Havana Club Internacional S. A., established in 1993 following the enterprise Cuba Ron’s association with the French company Pernod Ricard to produce and market Havana Club rums in Cuba and abroad.