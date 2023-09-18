Chinese party representative visits cooperative in western Cuba





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visited the Frank País García Credit and Service Cooperative (CCS) in the province of Artemisa.



The special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping received information about the operation of the cooperative and its integration into Cuba’s Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education Program through its support to the region’s self-sufficiency purposes with contributions to local schools, polyclinics, and senior citizens and maternity homes.



CCS president Pablo Orlando Pérez Guzmán explained to the visitors that the 400-plus-members cooperative, one of the country’s top producers, dedicates its 1,150 hectares of land to grow assorted crops and breed swine and cattle.



Invited by the Communist Party of Cuba to visit the island, Li Xi took part in the G77+China Summit, where he praised Cuba’s efforts to bring together all developing countries in order to cope with today's global challenges.



His agenda for the visit included meetings with Cuban authorities the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic and the National Supervisory Commission of the People's Republic of China, among other activities.