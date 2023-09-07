Cuba and Brazil discuss cooperation potentials





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) A delegation of 14 specialists, including Brazilian technicians and politicians, exchanged with leaders of Ministry of Agriculture on the reality of the sector, and the potential for cooperation between the two countries.



This, their first visit, will not be to concretize or approve projects, but to know the main limitations of production, among which stand out the difficult living conditions in rural areas, technological backwardness, lack of productive inputs and insufficient investment in infrastructure and production, said Maury Hechavarria Bermudez, deputy minister of agriculture.



He also explained the structure and characterization of agricultural production in the country, where the state and business sectors are active, as well as cooperatives and new economic actors.



Some of the specialists, among them from the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC by its Spanish acronym), the Brazilian Agricultural Research Enterprise (EMBRAPA by its Spanish acronym) and the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (INCRA by its Spanish acronym) explained the solutions implemented in the South American nation to provide answers to problems similar to those currently faced in Cuban agricultural production.



Ambassador Ruy Pereira, director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, who heads the delegation, explained the intentions of the group's mission, focused on exploring possibilities in scientific, technical and economic issues, what we call international cooperation for development.

He outlined transcendental issues discussed in a brief meeting held last Tuesday with Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister of Cuba and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, who asked them to work with realism, without improvisation and to unravel the best formulas for cooperation.



The objective of this mission is to determine within the different fields, what are the most important priorities of Cuba and what refers to collaboration projects with the agency, then we build together projects and initiatives that give them answers, he added.



The representative of the delegation gave details of the next actions for collaboration, which include another visit in October and the final one in November, where they will address the issue of technologies for agribusiness.



During Wednesday, Brazilian specialists will hold talks with economic actors, producers, researchers and specialists to define the immediate work to be done.