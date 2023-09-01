Cuban group Cubanacan and Roc Hotels sign a new management contract





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) The Cubanacan group and the Spanish chain Roc Hotels signed a new administration and commercialization contract for the management of the El Viejo y el Mar hotel, located in the Marina Hemingway complex, west of Havana.



A press release announced that as from January 1, 2024, the hotel will be commercially known as Roc El Viejo y el Mar Hotel, with a four-star category, and will be added to others already managed by the prestigious chain in the largest Antillean island.



According to Mirielys Miranda Llamazares, assistant commercial director in Cuba, the commitment in this contract, as in the rest of the hotels managed by Roc Hotels in the Caribbean nation, is to position it in international markets, with the chain's standard work rules and procedures, which are recognized among guests in opinion portals.



The specialized travel website Trip Advisor, which gathers millions of ratings related to the tourism sector, has high qualifications for the Spanish chain's facilities such as the Roc Varadero, Barlovento and Arenas Doradas hotels, in the Hicacos Peninsula; the Presidente, in Havana; and Casa del Mar, in Key Santa Maria, which are ranked among the top five on the island.



Roc Hotels, founded in 1998 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, is a family-owned hotel chain, whose main product is the vacation offer in the best places of the Iberian country (with competitive offers in Mallorca, Menorca, Almeria, Costa del Sol and others), and is currently expanding in several tourist destinations around the world.