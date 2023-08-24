Cuban PM analyzes bankarization process





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuba´s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz led a working meeting to follow up, among other issues, the process of bankarization, as well as water supply and solid waste collection in the capital.



According to the Presidential website, the meeting held at the Palace of the Revolution was attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, as well as other ministers and deputy ministers.



The idea defended by the Marrero when referring to the important process of bankarization that is underway in the country, was that where the conditions are created, no economic actor can deny customers the payment of services, products, and other commercial and financial operations through the various electronic channels used in Cuba.



Marrero Cruz reiterated that, even if a person has cash, he/she must choose the form of payment and, therefore, no one can refuse to be paid electronically by a client.



In addition, he insisted on knowing which activities are the most demanded by the population and how much progress has been made in their banking penetration.



Joaquín Alonso Vázquez, minister-president of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), detailed the progress of the implementation of the measures included in Resolution 111 of that entity, and pointed out that forthcoming informative programs and other communication actions intend to continue explaining and answering citizens' doubts.



He alluded that, in the last week, the payment to retirees was kept as a priority and referred to the e-commerce fairs held in several provinces, in order to provide products and advice to the people on bankarization, an initiative that should be extended to Havana in the near future.

Alonso Vázquez warned that they have detected new forms of management which, having enabled electronic payment channels, require the population to do so.



He also acknowledged that there is a lack of training for those who work in the establishments when it comes to explaining to the population, and that some bank branches have also failed to properly advise customers.