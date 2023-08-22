Role of MSMEs on the Spotlight of Local Workshop





Havana, Aug 21 (ACN) Cuban business people, experts with the Cuban Central Bank, the Economy Ministry, the UNDP, and provincial government officials have addressed, during a workshop in Havana, major hurdles facing micro, small and medium companies to access financing, which affects their development and local contribution.



The workshop aims at addressing major challenges and possible solutions in favor of the development of the new economic actors, most of them operating in the private sector.



The analysis focused the enhancement of the new companies in four Cuban provinces and their access to credits, the support of the bank, personnel training and other issues.



Official Aizel Llanes, from the Economy Ministry’s Comprehensive and Territorial Development Mechanism said that the new actors can also look at entities like the environmental fund, the science, technology and innovation fund, while she recalled the role of her mechanism in enhancing the role of the new companies in favor of local development.



For Llanes, the workshop must achieve integration among all economic actors, banks and local governments to improve national policies.



The success of these new companies—with a majority in the private initiative—must favor territorial development and benefit the people, which the core of national policies.