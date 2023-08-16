Cuban bank announces 6% bonus on electronic payments starting today





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The Central Bank of Cuba reported that from today until August 30, the bonus for customers who pay for goods and services through electronic payment will be increased to 6%.



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The Central Bank of Cuba reported that from today until August 30, the bonus for customers who pay for goods and services through electronic payment will be increased to 6%.

On Twitter, the institution explained that Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano and Banco de Credito y Servicios will join the initiative, benefiting individuals who make transactions with magnetic cards.





Payments by Transfermovil, EnZona, as well as by TVP or Pos of the establishments will also receive this bonus.





When paying by magnetic card, the amount discounted will be lower and, therefore, the benefit for the customer will be greater, the text added.





The measure is part of the bankarization process in the country, which aims at reorganizing financial flows in order to increase the use of electronic payment channels.