Industrial Military Enterprise in Cuba guarantees production for the economy





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Opened by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on November 27, 1988, the Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz Military Industrial Enterprise (EMI) in Camagüey(central Cuba) has fulfilled, at the end of July, more than 50 % of the production plan delivered to the military sphere, to the industrial activity and to other needs of the national economy.



Colonel Yoanqui Migoyo Almanza, director of the EMI, said that with the contribution of more than 1,527 workers, distributed in 12 production plants, 10 service centers and other areas, progress has been made this year in the manufacture of more than 20,566 spare parts.



In this sense, he explained that this work allows covering the demands of strategic sectors such as agriculture, health, the National Electric Energy System (SEN) and transportation, while at the same time the production of 35,000 padlocks is achieved during the month.



Several investments are being promoted by the industry this year, and Migoyo Almanza referred to the waterproofing of the roofs of the premises where the human capital and the installed equipment of the company are located, as well as the conclusion of the start-up of the investment of the Basic Business Unit (UEB) Clavos y Herraduras.



Likewise, in view of the deficit of electricity generation that sometimes affects the country, the installation of solar panels in the UEB Composite Materials is foreseen, a process that should be completed in 2024 and which will allow making contributions to the SEN.



He emphasized the reduction of imports through the manufacture of furniture and doors for the tourist development zone of Cayo Cruz, the production of tanks for the aqueduct system and mattresses for domestic commerce, military units, hospitals, education and victims of meteorological events, among other achievements that distinguish the will of this group to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.