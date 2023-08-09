Cuban Council of Ministers analyzes bankarization process





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) The process of bankarization being developed in the country was considered as a necessary, modern strategy that will benefit the majority of the population, according to a meeting this week of the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers.



The Presidential website reported today that the exchange, carried out via videoconference, was headed by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Party's Central Committee and President of the Republic, and by Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister.



Last week, the Executive Committee approved the Program for banking inf the country, which includes a set of measures to gradually encourage the use of electronic collection and payment channels in the national territory.



When analyzing the concerns of the population about these measures, the first of which came into force on August 3, aimed at encouraging natural persons to withdraw their money at ATMs, Díaz-Canel said he would provide more and better information to the citizens, answer the concerns and doubts of the population and economic actors.

One of the impacts that this process must achieve, he said, is the definitive advance of electronic commerce.



The Head of State recommended measuring with indicators the progress of the program, which new services are provided and which organizations are added.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, analyzed the existing dissatisfactions, for which he insisted on continuing to inform and to do so in an understandable language, taking into account that these are very technical measures.



Joaquín Alonso Vázquez, Minister-President of the Central Bank of Cuba, explained to the Executive Committee the status of the implementation of these measures, and also informed about upcoming meetings to be held with economists, academics and experts to exchange on these aspects.



Alonso Vázquez informed that the banking network, where the training process is progressing, is operating normally, according to its flows, although the challenge is to improve the service, which will not be achieved while there are still long lines at the banks.