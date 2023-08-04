Cuba announces international contest Varadero Gourmet





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) The Palmares extra-hotel chain in the city of Santiago de Cuba announced the 13th International Contest Varadero Gourmet, scheduled to start on September 13.



Positioning Cuba as a destination specialized in the service of gourmet meals and beverages and re-conceptualizing the approach to local and regional dishes are the main goals of this event, according to Carlos Negret, Palmares' marketing director in the region, who said that all professional and amateur bartenders and chefs will be able to participate with their own instruments and ingredients.



Areas will be set up for food and drinks exhibitions, as well as for theoretical and practical lectures on transculturation and agricultural and livestock production.



Finalists from all Cuban provinces will compete in the categories of culinary elaborations, bartending techniques, tasting and pairing with Cuban cigars, stand design, and best entertainment.