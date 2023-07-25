Chinese businessmen to visit tourist destinations in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) Representatives of China's Huaxing Travel agency begin today a program in Cuba that includes visits to the main tourist destinations and the presentation of the island's portfolio of opportunities in the sector.



According to Prensa Latina, as part of the work agenda, the group of 16 Chinese businessmen will be in Havana, Varadero, Cienfuegos and Trinidad, in a tour that will last until August 3.



Zuyen Rivero Martínez, business director of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) and responsible for foreign investment in the sector, said that this visit will help strengthen commercial relations between Cuba and the Asian nation.