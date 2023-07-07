Cuban Premier Stresses Cuban Tourism Role as Major Source of Revenues





Varadero, July 6 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said in this tourist center that it is important to be on the development of tourism to keep improving the living conditions of the Cuban people since tourism is a source of revenues needed by the country to enhance social programs.



Cuba is not isolated as its enemies say and this event in Varadero proves it, said the Premier in his closing remarks of the 39th Congress of the Federation of Entities Organizers of Congresses in Latin America (COCAL).



Addressing over 330 professionals from 20 nations, Marrero said that in Cuba tourism is developing under complex conditions if compared to other destinations in this part of the world and that is due to the US sanctions imposed on the island, but tourism keeps developing thanks to the efforts of all workers and their innovative force.



Cuba has potential to appear as a destination of events, he said, pointed to the 10 local international airports, hotels with highly skilled personnel and good infrastructure, and the historic, patrimonial and cultural values of the nation.