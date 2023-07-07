Congress COCAL 2023 concludes today





VARADERO, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The 39th Congress of the Federation of Congress Organizing Entities of Latin America (COCAL) will finish today after a busy agenda focused on the prospects and sustainability of the meeting industry.



Representatives from 19 countries in the region attended the sessions and panels about social responsibility, risk management and cooperation, including the IMEX COCAL Future Leaders Forum of young Cuban and Latin American students, who discussed prospects of development.



Speaking at the opening session on Wednesday, Cuban Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda said that Cuba relies on a large infrastructure of hotels provided with the required equipment and technology to hold fairs, meetings, congresses and exhibitions.



He stressed the importance of promoting MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) in Cuba, given the country’s strengths, qualified staff, and other support structures such as receptive travel agencies.



Featured today in COCAL 2023’s program are presentations on innovative technologies and their contribution to business meetings, women's entrepreneurship in the industry, and professional specialization.