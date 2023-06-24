Cuba and Belarus progress in industrial cooperation





HAVANA,Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) A delegation from Cuba's iron and steel industry concluded today a working visit to Belarus, where important actions for industrial cooperation were agreed upon.



The Cuban ambassador to Belarus, Santiago Perez, told Prensa Latina that the Cuban delegation visited several construction sites and held meetings with authorities and businessmen.



The Cuban delegation, headed by the directors of investment and economy of the Gesime group, Jorge Horta and Claudia Mestre, held meetings at the Ministry of Industry, the Development Bank and with metallurgy companies in the cities of Novogrudok, Pinsk.



They also toured the Babruisk industrial complex, where agricultural machinery is produced, and a MOU was signed with the Pinsk company for the production of industrial equipment with a view to increasing the potential of the liquefied gas cylinders factory and steel balls for the cement and mining industries.



Santiago Perez commented that all the visits showed the existing potential for industrial cooperation in the metallurgical area with Belarus, from where, in the times of the USSR, many products were sent to Cuba, such as Belarusian tractors and MAZ trucks.



The Belarusian Development Bank, which granted a credit to Cuba, also showed interest in eventual supplies of metal, which would be important for the deployment of the Cuban iron and steel industry, said the diplomat.



He also noted that the meetings showed Minsk's interest in strengthening ties with Cuba at the level of business groups and between enterprises, which are resuming a new stage of development based on Belarusian raw materials and the use of joint businesses.